Venezuelan cancer patient at SFGH needs blood

Posteado en: La Patilla in English

Venezuelan cancer patient Dominga Pagola, 57, is hospitalised and needs at least five pints of blood to stabilise her worsening condition.

By Laurel V Williams / Newsday

Once she is stabilised, relatives said there are plans for her to return to her homeland for additional care.

Relatives of the mother of two, a biology teacher in Tucupita, are desperately asking the public to donate blood. Venezuelans are willing to donate but cannot because of Trinidad and Tobago’s health policies on migrants.

Her worried daughter Maria Romero said she, like many other Venezuelans, visited the San Fernando General Hospital’s blood bank to donate. From what she was told, non-nationals must present a valid passport showing a stamped entry date, must have been in TT for more than three years and must have a registration card.

Most of them cannot satisfy the requirements.

Romero, unlike her undocumented mother, is a registered Venezuelan migrant.

The historic amnesty policy of 2019 allowed Venezuelans who entered T

“Some people (locals) are asking us to pay as much as $500 for a pint. We do not have that amount of money. In January, a Trinidadian donated two pints for free,” Romero told Newsday.

“We are organising with the Venezuelan embassy (in Port of Spain) for a provisional passport. She is willing to return home. We need a letter from the doctors saying she is fit to travel. Right now, she is not fit.”

Pagola’s blood type is O-positive, but volunteers with any type can donate.

Romero told Newsday that Pagola was diagnosed in October with uterine cancer. She also has fibroids and needs an operation to remove them.

She was first hospitalised on January 13 for two weeks. On February 12, she returned after complaining about severe pain.

In TT, non-nationals are only entitled to primary health care. “She has a high fever, and her sight is deteriorating. She needs special treatment. It is a delicate situation. The fibroids are causing her to lose a lot of blood. An operation would stop the bleeding. The operation costs $48,000 at a private institution,” Romero said. “We thank the doctors at the hospital. We are aware they can only offer a limited amount of help because of policies. We are grateful for all their help.”

But, she said, “My mother needs medical treatment urgently.”

Apart from the operation, Pagola needs six rounds of chemotherapy to treat the cancer.

“One round costs about $25,000. We are desperate for help. If the hospital can give her a round of treatment to stabilise her, we would be happy. That way, she would be healthy enough to travel and continue treatment in Venezuela,” Pagola said.

The Health Ministry’s official website says all TT citizens are entitled to cancer care and treatment free of charge. Non-nationals must pay for it.

On behalf of the family, a friend set up a GoFundMe page on February 4 to raise money for Pagola’s medical expenses. The fundraiser page says the amount requested would cover Pagola’s operation and post-operative expenses.

As of Monday, the family had raised US$300 of the US$10,000 goal.

Contacted on Monday for clarification on the blood donation policies on non-nationals, an official from the South West Regional Health Authority referred Newsday to the Health Ministry.

An official from the ministry promised to provide the information. Up to Monday afternoon, it was not forthcoming.