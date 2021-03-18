Sen. Rick Scott’s Bipartisan BOLIVAR Act to Hold Maduro Accountable Passes Senate Committee

Posteado en: La Patilla in English

Today, Senator Rick Scott’s bipartisan Banning Operations and Leases with the Illegitimate Venezuelan Authoritarian Regime (BOLIVAR) Act passed unanimously out of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The BOLIVAR Act, co-sponsored by Senators Jacky Rosen, Marco Rubio and Thom Tillis, holds Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro accountable by prohibiting federal agencies from doing business with anyone that supports the oppressive Maduro regime.

By: rickscott.senate

Senator Rick Scott said, “Today, we are one step closer to prohibiting all federal agencies from doing business with anyone that supports Maduro’s ruthless regime. We can’t stand by and let Maduro continue to commit genocide against his people, and we have to do everything possible to restrict the money Maduro uses to hold onto power. I thank my colleagues for their support for those fighting for freedom and an end to Maduro’s ruthless regime.”

Congressman Michael Waltz introduced the companion bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives. In 2019, Senator Scott’s amendment to cut off funds to the Maduro regime was included in the National Defense Authorization Act. Senator Scott signed similar legislation into law as Governor of Florida.