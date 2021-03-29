Revelan IMÁGENES SENSIBLES de militares venezolanos heridos tras combates en Apure #29Mar Lapatilla marzo 29 2021, 10:56 amPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Luego de que se perpetrara un nuevo ataque paramilitar en la frontera colombo-venezolana, se difundieron en las redes sociales varias imágenes sensibles de los militares venezolanos heridos. Por LaPatilla.com Cortesía Cortesía