Why Florida’s republican power grabs remind some critics of Venezuela’s socialist regime

But as the unusual — and, to critics, constitutionally unsettling — anti-crime legislation cruises through Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature en route to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s pledged to sign it, you might not expect it to make people think of Venezuela’s socialist-controlled regime.

Until, perhaps, you hear stories like David Smolansky’s.

In 2013, Smolansky was elected mayor of the Caracas borough of El Hatillo. He was a vocal opponent of Chavismo, the authoritarian socialist government founded by the late Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chávez.

Chávez died that year, but his regime remained in power — and that meant the local government Smolansky had just been elected to head was a big target for Chavismo sabotage.

“In those years of Chavismo, the main leaders against the regime came from local governments — that was the one space of resistance we had left,” Smolansky said.

“So that is why I was persecuted.”