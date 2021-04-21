Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago want more contact with new National Security Minister

Posteado en: La Patilla in English

Venezuelans in TT commented on Monday on social media that they hope the new Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, will have a better approach to the immigrant community here.

By Newsday

Hinds is assuming the portfolio of National Security, replacing Stuart Young.

Young is the new Minister of Energy and Energy Industries. He will replace Franklin Khan, who died on Saturday morning.

The news generated reaction in the WhatsApp and Facebook groups of Venezuelans in TT.

About the new minister, Luis Gonzalez said: “I hope the change will be positive for migrants here. With Young we achieved some important things such as the amnesty, but there is more to do.”

Gonzalez, who has a work permit granted by the government in June 2019, said Venezuelans need more approaches from the local authorities.

“I have only seen Young in newspaper photos. I would like Hinds to get closer to the Venezuelan community so he knows our problems and tries to help us,” he said.

Camila Santiago also said the change in the National Security Ministry should help to improve communication with the Latin American community.

She said: “Immigrants in TT find out about things when the newspapers write something about us, but the authorities give very little information about legal processes.”

Santiago said with Young it was very difficult to get close.

Venezuelans also discussed the re-registration of migrants, which ended on April 9.

Martina Rodriguez. said, “We are attentive to any information on the renewal of registration cards. We hope that due to the change of minister, the update of our status not has been kept back and a stay for a longer time here will be considered, at least until conditions in Venezuela improve.”