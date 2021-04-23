Florida Gov. RonFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis reaches deal with Seminole Tribe to establish online sports gambling

Negotiations came to an end for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Seminole Tribe, who reached a deal on an updated gaming compact that would permit legal online sports betting in the Sunshine State, the governor revealed Friday, per WFLA.

DeSantis reports the 30-year deal will produce a minimum of $2.5 billion in new revenue for the state over the next five years and approximately $6 billion through 2030.

A memo from Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, which did not give specifics, said the updated gaming compact would redraft Florida’s gambling laws. It would authorize the Seminole Tribe to offer online sports betting, craps and roulette at the tribe and the state’s pari-mutuel businesses, which include horse racing tracks, jai-alai arenas, and other sporting venues.

It also permits the tribe to build more facilities on existing property, according to WFLA.

“This historic compact expands economic opportunity, tourism, and recreation, and bolsters the fiscal success of our state in one fell swoop for the benefit of all Floridians and Seminoles alike,” DeSantis said. “Our agreement establishes the framework to generate billions in new revenue and untold waves of positive economic impact.”

The deal requires approval from the Florida Legislature before it becomes official. Lawmakers are expected to address the issue when they gather for a special session that begins on May 17.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida is committed to a mutually beneficial gaming compact with the State of Florida and looks forward to its approval by the Florida Legislature, the Seminole Tribal Council and the U.S. Department of the Interior,” said Marcellus Osceola Jr., Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. “The Tribe wants to express our sincere thanks to Governor DeSantis, Senate President Simpson, House Speaker Sprowls and many others who have worked hard to negotiate a historic agreement that cements our partnership with the state for decades to come.”