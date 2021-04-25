¡Histórico! Estos son los ganadores a los premios Oscars 2021 (+Lista)

Posteado en: Entretenimiento, Titulares

Este domingo 25 de abril, entre medidas de seguridad se lleva a cabo la 93ª edición de los premios de la Academia, mejor conocida como Oscars. La gala no contó con un conductor, puesto que varios artistas, entre productores y actores, presentaron a los ganadores.

La ceremonia se lleva a cabo al aire libre, en un patio del centro ferroviario Union Station en Los Ángeles, junto con algunos escenarios adicionales desde el habitual Dolby Theatre de la ciudad californiana.

Se hicieron pruebas PCR para quienes vengan de fuera de Los Ángeles.No se conoce si los invitados a la gala deberán llevar mascarilla en todo momento. Steven Soderbergh, director de la película ‘Contagio’ (2011) será uno de los productores del evento junto con Stacey Sher y Jesse Collins.

Las mujeres rompieron récord histórico este año puesto que la cineasta Chloe Zhao resultó ganadora en la categoría mejor dirección. Daniel Kaluuya resultó triunfador en la categoría de Mejor actor de reparto, mientras que Another Round ganó mejor película internacional.

Aquí la lista completa en vivo:

Mejor Película

«The Father»

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7?

Mejor Actor Principal

Riz Ahmed, «Sound of Metal»

Chadwick Boseman, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Anthony Hopkins, «The Father»

Gary Oldman, «Mank»

Steven Yeun, «Minari»

Mejor Actriz Principal

Viola Davis, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»

Vanessa Kirby, «Pieces of a Woman»

Frances McDormand, «Nomadland»

Carey Mulligan, «Promising Young Woman»

Mejor Director

Thomas Vinterberg, «Another Round»

David Fincher, «Mank»

Lee Isaac Chung, «Minari»

Chloe Zhao, «Nomadland» – GANADOR

Emerald Fennell, «Promising Young Woman»

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»

Olivia Colman, «The Father»

Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»

Youn Yuh-jung, «Minari»

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah» – GANADOR

Leslie Odom Jr., «One Night in Miami»

Paul Raci, «Sound of Metal»

Lakeith Stanfield, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Película Internacional

«Another Round» – Dinamarca – GANADOR

«Better Days» – Hong Kong

«Collective» – Romania

«The Man Who Sold His Skin» – Túnez

Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia y Herzegovina

Mejor Documental Corto

«Colette»- GANADOR

«A Concerto Is a Conversation»

«Do Not Split»

«Hunger Ward»

«A Love Song For Latasha»

Mejor Documental

«Collective»

«Crip Camp»

«The Mole Agent» (El agente topo)

«My Octopus Teacher»

«Time»

Mejor Canción Original

«Fight For You» de «Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Hear My Voice» de «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

«Husavik» de «Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga»

«lo Sì (Seen)» de «The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)»

«Speak Now» de»One Night in Miami…»

Mejor Película Animada

«Onward»

«Over the Moon»

«A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon»

«Soul»

«Wolfwalkers»

Mejor Guión Adaptado

«Borat Subsequent MovieFilm»

«The Father»

«Nomadland»

«One Night in Miami»

«The White Tiger»

Mejor Guión Original

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Minari»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«TheTrial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor Diseño de Producción

«The Father»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank»

«News of the World»

«Tenet»

Cinematografía

Sean Bobbitt, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Erik Messerschmidt, «Mank»

Dariusz Wolski, «News of the World»

Joshua James Richards, «Nomadland»

Phedon Papamichael , «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

«Emma»

«Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom»

«Mank»

«Mulan»

«Pinocchio»

Sonido

«Greyhound»

«Mank»

«News of the World»

«Soul»

«Sound of Metal»

Mejor Película Animada Corta

«Burrow»

«Genius Loci»

«If Anything Happens I Love You» – GANADOR

«Opera»

«Yes-People»

Mejor Película de Imagen Real Corta

«Feeling Through»

«The Letter Room»

«The Present»

«Two Distant Strangers» – GANADOR

«White Eye»

Mejor Banda Sonora

«Da 5 Bloods»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«News of the World»

«Soul»

Mejores Efectos Visuales

«Love and Monsters»

«The Midnight Sky»

«Mulan»

«The One and Only Ivan»

«Tenet»

Mejor Edición

«The Father»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor Maquillaje

«Emma»

«Hillbilly Elegy»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank»

«Pinocchio»