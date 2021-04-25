“The Father”: Anthony Hopkins gana su segundo Óscar como mejor actor Lapatilla abril 25 2021, 11:19 pmPosteado en: Entretenimiento, TitularesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Foto: Cortesía Anthony Hopkins ganó este domingo el Óscar al mejor actor por “The Father”, con el que se convierte en el ganador más mayor de la historia de los premios a sus 83 años. EFE