Decenas de venezolanos cruzan a diario el Río Bravo para llegar a Estados Unidos (Fotos y video)

Por tercer día consecutivo, decenas de migrantes venezolanos, cruzaron el Río Bravo hacia los Estados Unidos por Texas, de acuerdo a información proporcionada por un periodista de Fox News.

De acuerdo al comunicador Bill Melugin, este es el grupo más grande que han reportado hasta ahora. Reporta que posterior a su cruce se presentaron ante la policía local en los EEUU.

También detalla que infantes de Marina mexicanos y la policía mexicana patrullan constantemente el área del Río Grande.

NEW: For the third day in a row, we just witnessed another large group of migrants crossing the Rio Grande into the US here in Del Rio, TX. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Fk68kHdUWq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2021

This is the biggest group we’ve seen yet. More than 50. All of them say they are from Venezuela, just like what we’ve seen the last two days. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/oF26p41XE0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2021