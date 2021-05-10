Decenas de venezolanos cruzan a diario el Río Bravo para llegar a Estados Unidos (Fotos y video)

Por tercer día consecutivo, decenas de migrantes venezolanos, cruzaron el Río Bravo hacia los Estados Unidos por Texas, de acuerdo a información proporcionada por un periodista de Fox News.

De acuerdo al comunicador Bill Melugin, este es el grupo más grande que han reportado hasta ahora. Reporta que posterior a su cruce se presentaron ante la policía local en los EEUU.

También detalla que infantes de Marina mexicanos y la policía mexicana patrullan constantemente el área del Río Grande.