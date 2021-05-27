En VIDEO: Crisis fronteriza en Texas por ingreso precipitado de migrantes venezolanos

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales

 

Entre octubre y marzo, los agentes se encontraron con más de 68.000 migrantes, cuatro veces más que en el mismo período del año pasado, según funcionarios de la patrulla fronteriza en el sector de Del Río. Agentes de la patrulla fronteriza en el sector de Del Río detuvieron a más de 90 migrantes venezolanos en solo una hora el miércoles.

Por: Daily Caller

El grupo de migrantes cruzó el río Grande con muchos niños mientras los policías estatales de Texas los esperaban. Los policías estatales ayudaron a los migrantes antes de que comenzara el procesamiento. Una vez en suelo estadounidense, algunos de los migrantes besaron el suelo y rezaron al cielo.

Un migrante le dijo al Daily Caller que estaba feliz de escapar del socialismo en su país de origen que está arruinando la vida de los ciudadanos de clase media.

Vea artículo completo AQUÍ

Traducción libre del inglés por lapatilla.com