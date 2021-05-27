En VIDEO: Crisis fronteriza en Texas por ingreso precipitado de migrantes venezolanos

Posteado en: Actualidad, Internacionales

Entre octubre y marzo, los agentes se encontraron con más de 68.000 migrantes, cuatro veces más que en el mismo período del año pasado, según funcionarios de la patrulla fronteriza en el sector de Del Río. Agentes de la patrulla fronteriza en el sector de Del Río detuvieron a más de 90 migrantes venezolanos en solo una hora el miércoles.

Por: Daily Caller

El grupo de migrantes cruzó el río Grande con muchos niños mientras los policías estatales de Texas los esperaban. Los policías estatales ayudaron a los migrantes antes de que comenzara el procesamiento. Una vez en suelo estadounidense, algunos de los migrantes besaron el suelo y rezaron al cielo.

Constant flow of Venezuelan migrants in the Del Rio sector as Texas DPS and border patrol work together in attempts to stem the flow. Venezuela migrants continue crossing through the Rio Grande River on the daily pic.twitter.com/mOU93aNgim — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 27, 2021

Un migrante le dijo al Daily Caller que estaba feliz de escapar del socialismo en su país de origen que está arruinando la vida de los ciudadanos de clase media.

Venezuelan migrant carries an elderly woman that appears to need medical attention through the Rio Grande River to the Del Rio, Texas side. A human smuggler can be seen on the Mexican side guiding the migrants pic.twitter.com/yN2rZ6CrCt — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 26, 2021

Border patrol agent helps migrant elderly woman out of the Rio Grande River and immediately provides medical attention. A group of over 50 Venezuelan migrants crossed the Rio Grande River and onto the Del Rio, Texas side pic.twitter.com/n95rHlg6Zf — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 26, 2021

Venezuelan migrants reach Del Rio, Texas after crossing the Rio Grande River. Human smuggler can be seen on the Mexican side pic.twitter.com/HoTDd4h4dJ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 26, 2021

Border patrol agent helps an elderly migrant woman seek medical attention after she has being carried through the Rio Grande River by another migrant #bordercrisis pic.twitter.com/vI93JrSwCL — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 27, 2021

Vea artículo completo AQUÍ

Traducción libre del inglés por lapatilla.com