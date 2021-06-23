President in charge Guaidó reiterated that the National Salvation Agreement is the proposal to achieve a solution to the national crisis

Photo: Centro de Comunicación Nacional

This Monday the President in Charge of the Republic, Juan Guaidó, reiterated that the National Salvation Agreement is the proposal of the democratic forces and the allies of the free world to achieve a solution to the crisis in Venezuela.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

“A National Salvation Agreement will come from exercising the majority, from reaching the greatest and best possible union, from addressing the emergency and human rights violations, from the support of the international community and guarantees to all sectors,” said the Venezuelan head of state through a message on his official Twitter account.

The President assured that the Government in Charge has the tools to save and change Venezuela, emphasizing that this political action has been well prepared by the democratic alternative.

“Generating a solution is what generates hope, what unites and mobilizes,” said President Guaidó.

Finally, the head of state called on the citizens to take to the streets of Venezuela on July 5th to sign the National Salvation Agreement.

