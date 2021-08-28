President Guaidó reiterated that the negotiation process seeks to create conditions to hold free and fair presidential elections

“We have simplified our demands that a presidential election with conditions, with guarantees, free and fair can mean a solution to this conflict,” said the President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, about the negotiation taking place in México.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Aug 25, 2021

The national president assured that the negotiation process has the mediation of Norway and other accompanying countries sitting at the table, such as Russia and the Netherlands, unlike other processes that the country has gone through previously.

“In this case, in addition, there is a group of friendly countries that will be following this process very closely. There are guarantees, for example the progressive lifting of sanctions for compliance with an agreement. There is an international justice process monitoring it, which is that of the International Criminal Court that has to do with Justice denied in Venezuela,” he said during an interview with the Argentine media Infobae.

Guaidó alleged that the Unitary Platform over which he presides is not “expecting good faith from the regime” but rather that it is hoping to create the conditions to generate guarantees for all sectors, including those that support Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship.

