Venezuela’s opposition is set to announce it will break a three-year boycott of elections and register candidates for November’s vote, marking progress on a key issue in political negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.
By Bloomberg – Alex Vasquez
Aug 27, 2021
The country’s main opposition parties are expected to jointly announce they will run in the nationwide vote for mayors and governors scheduled for Nov. 21, according to seven people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The opposition sat out 2018 presidential and 2020 congressional elections, which it claimed were fraudulent. Participation in the November vote is a central topic in a new round of negotiations with the government set to resume Sept. 3 in México City. Politicians have called on Maduro to establish basic electoral guarantees to ensure a free and fair vote and for international monitoring missions to be invited to observe.
…
Read More: Bloomberg – Venezuela opposition to run in elections, ending boycott
…