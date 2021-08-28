Venezuela opposition to run in elections, ending boycott

Venezuela’s opposition is set to announce it will break a three-year boycott of elections and register candidates for November’s vote, marking progress on a key issue in political negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

By Bloomberg –

Aug 27, 2021

The country’s main opposition parties are expected to jointly announce they will run in the nationwide vote for mayors and governors scheduled for Nov. 21, according to seven people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido’s Popular Will party, which has been most reluctant to participate, will join the announcement, which is likely to be made over the weekend or Monday, the people said. The party headed by former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, who has repeatedly urged candidates to run, will also participate, two of the people said.

The opposition sat out 2018 presidential and 2020 congressional elections, which it claimed were fraudulent. Participation in the November vote is a central topic in a new round of negotiations with the government set to resume Sept. 3 in México City. Politicians have called on Maduro to establish basic electoral guarantees to ensure a free and fair vote and for international monitoring missions to be invited to observe.

