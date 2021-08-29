Se registró un nuevo tiroteo en el Time Square de Nueva York (Video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Las autoridades han respondido a los informes de disparos en Times Square de Nueva York, según la policía.

Por: ABC11

El tiroteo ocurrió este domingo, 28 de agosto alrededor de las 6:00 PM. Se desconocen las circunstancias que rodearon el hecho.

No está claro si hay heridos o a quién busca la policía, pues el tirador habría huido.

Este es el tercer tiroteo reportado en Times Square en los últimos meses.

The False Flags will continue until the election is forgot.

Police responding to reports of shots fired in Times Square, New York. Earth Cam captures the audio and shows people running right after the shooting. pic.twitter.com/h0NF8XRVY3

— RealEyes1776 (@RE_1776) August 29, 2021