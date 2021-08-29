Se registró un nuevo tiroteo en el Time Square de Nueva York (Video)

Las imágenes de la policía de Nueva York muestran al pistolero caminando hacia el este frente al Teatro Minskoff en West 45th antes de disparar, según las fuentes.Peter Gerber

 

Las autoridades han respondido a los informes de disparos en Times Square de Nueva York, según la policía.

Por: ABC11

El tiroteo ocurrió este domingo, 28 de agosto alrededor de las 6:00 PM. Se desconocen las circunstancias que rodearon el hecho.

No está claro si hay heridos o a quién busca la policía, pues el tirador habría huido.

Este es el tercer tiroteo reportado en Times Square en los últimos meses.

Traducción libre del inglés por lapatilla.com

 

 