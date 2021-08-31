Borges: “With these levels of vaccination, it is a crime that Maduro is trying to resume face-to-face classes”

This Friday the Presidential Commissioner for Foreign Relations, Julio Borges, referred to the vaccination rate against Covid-19 in Venezuela and the proposal to return to face-to-face classes. He assured that it would be a crime of the dictatorship to force a return to classes without speeding up the vaccination of Venezuelans. He called on the international community to donate vaccines to save lives in the country.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Aug 27, 2021

“Today, according to data from the University of Washington, we have less than 5% of the population fully vaccinated, and according to projections, at this rate of vaccination, by October not even 10% will be fully vaccinated. It is then a crime that Maduro’s regime tries to retake face-to-face classes as in other countries, the pandemic is far from being controlled and this has been caused by the inaction and politicization of the pandemic by the dictatorship,” he pointed out.

Mr. Borges also referred to the study released by the Observatory of Universities. “The latest study by the Observatory of Universities indicates that 88% of the teachers and 90% of the students have not been vaccinated, with these percentages it is a crime to restart face-to-face classes. Maduro does not care about the lives of Venezuelans, that is why he prevented the arrival of the Astrazeneca vaccine, politicized the Covax agreement, lied about the numbers of infected and deceased,” he said.

