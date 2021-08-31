Death toll rises to at least 20 in western Venezuela floods

More than 1,200 houses have been destroyed and 17 people missing as rescue workers search the wreckage in Mérida state.

By Aljazeera

Aug 26, 2021

At least 20 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Mérida following intense rains that caused mudslides and rivers to overflow.

On state TV on Wednesday a ruling Socialist Party official in Mérida announced the death toll had risen and said authorities were working to restore telephone service in some areas.

State governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 houses had been destroyed and 17 people remained missing as rescue workers search the wreckage.

“Let’s try not to make this political or ideological,” Guevara, a member of the Democratic Action opposition party, said. “Lets all look for solutions to the problem.”

Images shared on social media showed cars being swept down streets, buildings and businesses filled with mud, and mudslides that left boulders strewn across roads.

Several towns in the affected area including Tovar, Bailadores, Zea and Santa Cruz de Mora are without electricity as floodwaters damaged transformers, Guevara said.

Neither the state nor municipal governments have the resources to help the affected areas, he said, but he had charged infrastructure specialists to work with Caracas on repairing buildings and roads.

