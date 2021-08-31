Guaidó focused on advancing date for Venezuela elections

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó is focused on moving Venezuela’s presidential elections earlier as the only solution to the political and economic crises gripping his country.

Aug 26, 2021

Representatives of the opposition and the government of President Nicolás Maduro are taking part in talks in México with mediation by Norway in a bid to lift the deadlock.

As things stand, the presidential election is not due until 2024. Guaidó however told AFP he wants one “as soon as possible,” as early as December.

“For Venezuelans, the presidential election is what will resolve the conflict,” said the politician, who burst onto the scene in January 2019 when he used his position as National Assembly speaker to declare himself acting president.

The legislature, which at the time was controlled by the opposition, had rejected Maduro’s 2018 reelection in a poll widely dismissed as fraudulent, calling him an usurper.

“An election schedule that transforms an election into a real solution is part of the process” of the México talks, said Guaidó, 38, who is recognized by around 60 countries as Venezuela’s acting president.

“The origin of the conflict is the 2018 non-election, the conflict is an usurpation of the executive,” he added.

Whether or not he is the opposition candidate “we will have a single candidate, a united process,” Guaidó said.

Guaidó said he believes that a trustworthy election “with the minimum of credibility” would be won by a democratic candidate with 70 to 80 percent voter support.

– Recall referendum? –

Maduro has ruled out advancing the election date, but he may be forced into considering it in return for relief from international sanctions.

Maduro might also be the subject of a recall referendum, which could be called next year at the halfway point of the presidential mandate.

“It would be a solution to resolve the 2018 non-election, which we owe to all Venezuelans,” said Guaidó.

First up there are mayoral and gubernatorial polls in November, although the opposition has yet to commit to participating.

Maduro has taken some steps to try to demonstrate those will be free and fair by appointing two opposition figures to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

