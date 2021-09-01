President of the Ad Hoc Administrative Board of PDVSA rejected rumors of corruption within the corporation

“Our primary interest is that ownership over Venezuela’s assets abroad prevails until political change occurs in the country,” said Horacio Medina, President of the Ad Hoc Administrative Board of PDVSA, rejecting rumors of corruption listed within Citgo and the Simón Bolívar Foundation.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Aug 27, 2021

During an online interview for ‘Venezolanos TV’, Mr. Medina regretted the rumors and said that the PDVSA Ad Hoc Board defends the national assets, and that’s why he remarked the importance of transparency.

Furthermore, he reiterated that the primary interest is and has been the protection of Venezuelan assets, which will be a fundamental piece in the reconstruction of the country.

“When the time comes, we will be really pleased to deliver these assets to the country, to know that they were recovered and that they will be a fundamental piece in the reconstruction of the Venezuelan industry, and will therefore be a fundamental piece of the country,” he said.

