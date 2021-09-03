Embassy of Venezuela together with the ‘Fundación Unión, Integración y Crecimiento’ delivered 300 markets in Cúcuta

The Venezuelan Embassy in Colombia, together with the ONG ‘Fundación Unión, Integración y Crecimiento’ (FUIC), delivered 300 markets to families in vulnerable conditions located in different neighborhoods of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander Department.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Aug 30, 2021

The first delivery was made a few meters from the border with Venezuela in the area known as “La Parada”, there residents confirmed the difficult situation they live daily, caused by the abuses of power by violent armed groups that operate in the area.

After concluding the meeting with Venezuelans, the teams from both institutions traveled to the historic center of Cúcuta, where another group of migrants was summoned to join this program that intends to support those who need it most and learn about their living experiences after being forced to leave Venezuela by the crisis generated by Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship.

Maria Ramos, one of the beneficiaries of this program, said “here you live quietly, you don’t see what some are doing, but it is still better to be on this side because there are more opportunities to emerge, in Venezuela there are none.”

Carlos Gómez, Director of the FUIC, regrets the situation that thousands of Venezuelans are going through and was emphatic in requesting greater international cooperation because of the needs that persist at the border: “We know of and value the efforts that the Colombian government makes in support of the Venezuelans who are here, but this is not enough for the number of people, therefore, the support of the allied countries is necessary.”

