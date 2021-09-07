The U.S. greeted the beginning of negotiations in México: “We hope this lays the foundations for the democratic result that Venezuelans deserve.”

Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department, said that the Joe Biden Administration views the start of negotiations between the Unitary Platform and Nicolás Maduro’s regime positively.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Sep 3, 2021

“We welcome the beginning of comprehensive negotiations led by Venezuela in México,” Mr. Price reported on his Twitter account.

Mr. Price expressed that the United States hopes that the negotiation process in Mexico will lay the foundations for a positive outcome for Venezuela.

“We hope that this process lays the foundations for the democratic result that Venezuelans deserve,” emphasized the U.S. diplomat.

…

…