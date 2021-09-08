Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Australia’s New South Wales has recorded the first rise in infections in three days, even as it accelerates vaccinations, while New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

By Reuters

Sep 7, 2021

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Spain’s healthcare regulator approved a third dose of vaccines for people with severely compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the conventional two-dose inoculation schemes.

* Sweden will push ahead with easing restrictions at the end of this month, removing most curbs and limits on public venues such as restaurants, theatres and stadiums.

* The European Union is likely to remove Japan and five other countries from its list of safe travel destinations.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity.

* Indonesia’s daily coronavirus positivity rate dropped below the World Health Organization’s benchmark standard of 5% this week for the first time.

* Many top Indian epidemiologists and social scientists are urging authorities to reopen in-person school classes for all age groups, saying the benefits outweigh the risks especially as poor rural children are missing out on online education.

AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the Delta variant and increase U.S. vaccinations.

* The U.S. state of Idaho has activated “crisis standards of care” to allow for healthcare rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state due to a surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

* Venezuela has received its first batch of vaccines through COVAX, the Pan-American Health Organization said.

…

…