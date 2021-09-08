President (e) Guaidó: “In the negotiation process is sought an Agreement to address the emergency, conditions for free elections and the rescue of our democracy”

The President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, announced that the México City negotiation process is seeking to achieve a National Salvation Agreement to address the emergency, achieve conditions for free elections, and the rescue of democracy.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Sep 4, 2021

“We are united to fight for urgent solutions for Venezuelans,” said the Venezuelan head of state in a message released through his social network accounts.

Finally, President in Charge Guaidó insisted on the call for unity from all sectors to achieve the agreement.

BUILDING THE ROAD BACK TO DEMOCRACY

The leader of the delegation of the Venezuelan Unitary Platform, Gerardo Blyde, affirmed this Saturday prior to the new round of negotiations in México, that said process is the result of the constant struggle of the Venezuelan people to restore democracy and freedom.

