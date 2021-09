Le otorgan indulto temporal a un hispano que iba a ser ejecutado en Estados Unidos

#UPDATE: John Henry Ramirez is currently waiting on a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court for application of Stay of Execution. Texas law permits execution to take place until midnight.

– Do you think the State of Texas should be in the business of taking another person's life? pic.twitter.com/L0EY6ay4uP

— Corpus Christi Crónica (@corpuscronica) September 8, 2021