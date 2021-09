Mujer le cayó a “huevazos” a un candidato republicano para la gobernación de California (VIDEO)

Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder's head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV.

— Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) September 8, 2021