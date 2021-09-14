La historia de Acción Democrática es el testimonio de la transformación de Venezuela (VIDEO)

Escudo de Acción Democrática

 

 

Documental producido por el equipo de comunicaciones de Henry Ramos Allup, Secretario General de Acción Democrática, a 80 años de su fundación.

 