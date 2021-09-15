Hugo Castellanos: Connecting Latinos to STEM Jobs

The Venezuela Diaspora Project returns with fine-tuned editing and some new inspiring stories of Venezuelans making it abroad. Meet Hugo Castellanos: engineer, podcaster, and connector.

By Caracas Chronicles

Sep 13, 2021

Hugo Castellanos is a Venezuelan-American engineer who has reached more than 170.000 souls through his podcasts: Conexiones and Latinos who Tech. Many young Latinos in the US have been able to navigate the ruthless and competitive waters of the technology sector thanks to Hugo’s 115 episodes interviewing Latinos who work at Google, Facebook, Tesla, VMWare, you name it.

Now, at the other end of the table, Hugo walks us through his journey building an audience and how he navigated life in the U.S. Don’t miss his conversation with Chubeto:

…

…