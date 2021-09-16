Angels’ Luis Rengifo subject of arrest warrant in Venezuela for falsifying documents: report

Rengifo was recalled from the Angel’s Triple-A affiliate on Sept. 1

Sep 15, 2021

An arrest warrant has been issued in Venezuela for Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo for allegedly falsifying documents, according to multiple reports.

Rengifo, 24, is accused of forging divorce papers in his native country in July 2018 that were then legalized in December 2020, The Orange County Register reported, citing multiple local reports.

With the falsified documents, Rengifo’s father reportedly sold real estate and cars to the MLBer’s sister without the consent of his wife. She only later learned of the dealings this year and subsequently filed a complaint on Sept. 4.

