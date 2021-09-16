Arrest warrant issued in Venezuela for angels shortstop: Report

An arrest warrant has been issued in Venezuela for Los Ángeles Angels shortstop Luis Regnifo, who is accused of falsifying divorce documents and selling property without the consent of his ex-wife, according to multiple news sources in Venezuela and the United States.

By MSN

Sep 15, 2021

Regnifo, 24, played in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox, going 1-for-3, despite news that he is wanted by Venezuelan authorities. The Angels have not commented on the situation.

According to the Orange County Register, Regnifo is accused of forging divorce papers in July 2018 that were then legalized in 2020.

Rengifo’s father then allegedly used the falsified documents to sell real estate and cars to Luis Regifo’s sister without the consent of Rengifo’s ex-wife, whom the Los Angeles Daily News named as Alba Marina González Pinto. Pinto filed a complaint on Sept 4, after learning about these transactions, the Orange County Register reported.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported that Rengifo’s father, sister and a lawyer were arrested Saturday in Venezuela. A warrant also was issued for Rengifo, but the Orange County Register said it is unclear if Venezuelan authorities would request extradition.

