Statement from the Legitimate Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the company Monómeros Colombo Venezolanos S.A. and the last attacks of the dictatorship

Given the information that has been published and the attacks by the regime in recent days on the situation of the company ‘Monómeros Colombo Venezolanos S.A’, the interim Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela communicates the following:

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Sep 15, 2021

1. We must reiterate that Monómeros is and will continue to be the property of Venezuelans. In this sense, we thank the government of the Republic of Colombia for the unrestricted support provided to the democratic cause of Venezuelans and to the protection of the assets of the Republic in recent years.

2. The measure taken by the Colombian Government, through SuperSociedades, seeks to guarantee the stability of the company for the future. We recall that this action had already been exercised in 2019 when the Legitimate Government assumed the reins of this company in favor of the protection of the assets of the Republic, thus supporting a period of rapprochement with financial institutions and as a measure to recover the company’s productivity.

3. We ratify that we will work together to ensure that Monómeros continues to be a productive company, owned by Venezuelans, transparent, subject to legitimate authorities, that carries out every procedure in accordance with the law and that provides benefits to its workers and to both countries. For this we have decided to implement a restructuring process for both the management and the board of directors of the company, which began with the resignation of Carmen Elisa Hernández, who assumed the Presidency of the Board of Directors with great professionalism and ethics during these years.

4. We ratify that, in addition to the respective rendering of accounts, the interim President Juan Guaidó has ordered a new external audit process of the company to provide all those interested, and especially the Venezuelan people, the necessary certainties and elements that allow to guarantee the transparency and correct operation of this important asset of the nation.

5. In the same way, we reject and denounce the new persecution measure that Maduro’s dictatorship has ordered against President Juan Guaidó, as a consequence of the measures and positions previously raised.

…

…