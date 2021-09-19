Netflix brilló con “The Crown”, que obtuvo el Emmy a mejor serie dramática

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

“The Crown”, la saga real británica de Netflix, conquistó este domingo en Los Angeles el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática de la televisión.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of The Crown for their 11 Emmy wins — including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Olivia Colman, and Best Actor for Josh O’Connor pic.twitter.com/4hqjXz2Z8H

— Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2021