Netflix brilló con “The Crown”, que obtuvo el Emmy a mejor serie dramática

Foto: @TheCrownNetflix

 

 

“The Crown”, la saga real británica de Netflix, conquistó este domingo en Los Angeles el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática de la televisión.

Con la estatuilla, Netflix hace historia al ganar el prestigioso premio nunca conquistado hasta ahora por el líder del streaming. La producción venció a rivales como “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Mandalorian” y “This is Us”.

