Dip. Solórzano after UN report: “It is clear that the ICC must act immediately and order a definitive investigation in the case of Venezuela”

The Deputy to the National Assembly, Delsa Solórzano, urged that actions be taken against Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship to avoid the crimes reflected by the UN International Fact Finding Mission for Venezuela.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Sep 16, 2021

Deputy Solórzano highlighted in the first place, the irregular and unconstitutional form of appointment of the Magistrates of the Supreme Court in 2015, when the Psuv lost the elections of the National Assembly and they voted for themselves to become magistrates.

From that moment on, they politicized the judiciary for its use as an instrument of political persecution,” emphasized the legislator.

Likewise, she highlighted how prosecutors and judges in Venezuela receive orders from the high echelons of the dictatorship to issue political decisions against dissent, and they are subjected to internal discipline when they do not follow instructions.

“There are currently no career judges or prosecutors in the system,” she added.

In this sense, Deputy Solórzano stressed that judges and prosecutors are accomplices and responsible in cases of torture, in addition to material and intellectual authors.

“There is no independent justice system in Venezuela and this is dedicated to the persecution against detention, torture of political dissidence in our country,” she added.

