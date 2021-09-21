European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin América, Caribbean

Latin American and Caribbean nations should aspire to a bloc like the European Union, Mexico’s president and other leaders said at a summit on Saturday, in a bid to wrest influence away from the Washington-based Organization of American States (OAS).

Sep 19, 2021

For years, a few of the region’s leftist standard-bearers who attended the gathering of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) have viewed the OAS as too close to the United States, resenting in particular its exclusion of Cuba from its members states.

The host of Saturday’s summit, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, told more than a dozen presidents and prime ministers at the opening ceremony that such a revamped diplomatic body could better boost the region’s inequality-stricken economies as well as confront health and other crises.

“In these times, CELAC can become the principal instrument to consolidate relations between our Latin American and Caribbean nations,” he said in a cavernous ballroomat Mexico’s ornate national palace where leaders took turns speaking and some sparks flewbetween ideological adversaries.

“We should build in the American continent something similar to what was the economic community that was the beginning of the current European Union,” the leftist López Obrador said. He emphasized the need to respect national sovereignty and adhere to non-interventionist and pro-development policies.

The leaders gathered at the invitation of Lopez Obrador with a stated aim of weakening the OAS. The summit’s kickoff focused attention on the region’s center-left leaders, including Peru’s new president, Pedro Castillo, Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel and Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.

