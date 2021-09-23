Mr. Battistini condemns the new xenophobic attack by Claudia López against Venezuelans: “Madam mayor. Criminality does not have a passport”

The Charge d’Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy to Colombia, Eduardo Battistini, spoke on Wednesday about the xenophobic message against the Venezuelan community issued by the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Sep 15, 2021

Mr. Battistini rejected López’s message where she categorizes Venezuelans as responsible for the increase in the crime rate in the city of Bogotá.

“Madam mayor. Criminality does not have a passport,” said Battistini through his official Twitter account.

Likewise, the Venezuelan official assured that what López said does not harm criminals but does harm those mothers who fled Maduro’s dictatorship and go out to work every day to support their children.

