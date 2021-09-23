The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
By DW
Sep 17, 2021
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.
Currently, that is the case for five out of 188 countries and territories.
How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The situation has improved slightly: 64 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.
What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as the countrywide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many new cases:
- Asia: Singapore
- Africa: Chad, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan
- Americas: Barbados, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname
- Europe: Latvia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia
- Oceania: Papua New Guinea
More new cases:
- Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Cambodia, China, Jordan, South Korea, Mongolia, Philippines, Syria, Turkey, Palestinian territories, Yemen
- Africa: Angola, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, Liberia, Somalia, South Sudan
- Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay
- Europe: Albania, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine
- Oceania: Australia
About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):
- Asia: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan
- Africa: Botswana, Eritrea
- Americas: Cuba, El Salvador, Saint Lucia
- Europe: Belgium, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Fewer new cases:
- Asia: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cyprus, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam
- Africa: Algeria, Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Zimbabwe
- Americas: Bahamas, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, México, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United States of America, Venezuela
- Europe: Andorra, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Portugal, Russia, San Marino
- Oceania: Fiji
