The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

By DW

Sep 17, 2021

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for five out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation has improved slightly: 64 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as the countrywide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : Singapore

: Singapore Africa : Chad, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan

: Chad, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan Americas : Barbados, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname

: Barbados, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname Europe : Latvia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia

: Latvia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia Oceania: Papua New Guinea

More new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, Cambodia, China, Jordan, South Korea, Mongolia, Philippines, Syria, Turkey, Palestinian territories, Yemen

: Afghanistan, Armenia, Cambodia, China, Jordan, South Korea, Mongolia, Philippines, Syria, Turkey, Palestinian territories, Yemen Africa : Angola, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, Liberia, Somalia, South Sudan

: Angola, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, Liberia, Somalia, South Sudan Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay

: Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay Europe : Albania, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine

: Albania, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine Oceania: Australia

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Asia : Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan

: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan Africa : Botswana, Eritrea

: Botswana, Eritrea Americas : Cuba, El Salvador, Saint Lucia

: Cuba, El Salvador, Saint Lucia Europe: Belgium, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cyprus, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cyprus, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam Africa : Algeria, Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Zimbabwe

: Algeria, Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Zimbabwe Americas: Bahamas, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, México, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United States of America, Venezuela

Europe : Andorra, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Portugal, Russia, San Marino

: Andorra, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Portugal, Russia, San Marino Oceania: Fiji

