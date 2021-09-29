Siga EN VIVO por LaPatilla las declaraciones de Juan Guaidó este #29Sep Lapatilla septiembre 29 2021, 12:36 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Foto: Juan Peraza / LaPatilla.com ¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla! Siga EN VIVO por lapatilla las declaraciones del Presidente (e) de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó miércoles 29 de septiembre.