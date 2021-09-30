Guatemala asks UN for strategy against narcotrafficking in Venezuela

Posteado en: USA

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei urged Central American and other Latin American countries to implement a joint plan against illicit drug trafficking.

Sep 29, 2021

More specifically, he referred to taking action against Venezuela, a distribution point for most drugs, much of which end up in the United States, President Giammattei said.

“Drug trafficking is an evil that we suffer due to the demand for their consumption, particularly here in the United States of America. However, in recent months, we have seen how it works: Venezuela [is] the point of departure for 95 percent of the aircraft that arrive in our country or in neighboring countries. And from there, the drug is transferred to this country,” he said during his speech at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He deplored the consequences of drug trafficking in the region, because as long as governments are allocating economic resources to its fight, other sectors lack the possibility of investment.

“Our region continues to suffer from this scourge [narcotrafficking] that has cost countless lives, because narcotrafficking corrupts our societies. It has a considerable impact on our economy, and it forces us to divert resources to counter it. These resources could be used for other purposes, to improve human development indices,” he added.

…

…