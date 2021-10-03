Varios civiles muertos en explosión cerca de mezquita en Kabul

EFE/EPA/STRINGER

 

Varios civiles murieron este domingo por la tarde en una explosión cerca de la mezquita Id Gah, la segunda más grande de Kabul, informó un alto cargo talibán en Twitter.

“Una explosión tomó como blanco esta tarde una reunión de civiles cerca de la entrada de la mezquita Id Gah en Kabul y mató a varios de ellos”, tuiteó el portavoz gubernamental Zabihullah Mujahid, sin entrar en detalles. AFP