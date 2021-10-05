Lacalle Pou, Abdo Benítez, take aim at leftist authoritarian regimes during CELAC summit

Taking a stand against authoritarian regimes in the region, the presidents of Paraguay and Uruguay made it clear at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting, held in México City on September 18, that they wanted nothing to do with the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

By Diálogo – Digital Military Magazine – Steven McLoud

Oct 1, 2021

The summit also addressed issues such as climate change, disaster response, and the creation of a cooperative COVID-19 vaccination program.

Tensions first arose with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez’s opening remarks where he rebuked the regime of Nicolás Maduro. “In no sense or circumstance does my presence at this summit represent recognition of the government of Mr. Nicolás Maduro,” said Abdo Benítez, whose country broke relations with Venezuela in 2019 after recognizing Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader. “There is no change in my government’s stance, and I believe that the gentlemanly thing to do is to tell you that to your face.”

Maduro’s appearance at CELAC, where he unexpectedly arrived at the last minute, was his first trip abroad since the U.S. indicted him on drug trafficking charges in 2020, offering a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou echoed Benítez’s sentiments, criticizing Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, whose governments he labeled as totalitarian regimes. In his statement, Lacalle Pou asserted the importance of member nations in respecting the principle of non-intervention, but also emphasized that countries cannot stand idly by and ignore reporting human right violations committed by those regimes and their repressive methods.

“When one sees that in certain countries there is not a full democracy, when the separation of powers is not respected, when the repressive apparatus is used from the position of power to silence protests, when opponents are imprisoned, when human rights are not respected, we, in this calm but firm voice, must say with concern that we seriously see what is happening in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.”

…

…