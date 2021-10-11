Chavismo aseguró que llegaron 795 mil dosis de la vacuna Sputnik V al país

Foto: vía Twitter (@sputnikvaccine).

 

La vocera del régimen chavista, Delcy Rodríguez, aseguró este lunes aterrizaron en Venezuela 795 mil vacunas rusa Sputnik V, sin aclarar si se trataban de la primera o segunda dosis.

