Chavismo aseguró que llegaron 795 mil dosis de la vacuna Sputnik V al país Lapatilla octubre 11 2021, 9:01 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Foto: vía Twitter (@sputnikvaccine). La vocera del régimen chavista, Delcy Rodríguez, aseguró este lunes aterrizaron en Venezuela 795 mil vacunas rusa Sputnik V, sin aclarar si se trataban de la primera o segunda dosis. Por lapatilla.com¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!