President Guaidó offered his condolences to the US government after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell

The President in Charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, regretted the death of the former Secretary of State of the United States, Colin Powell, due to complications associated with Covid-19.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Oct 19, 2021

The national president recognized his dedication and closeness to the crisis that Venezuela is going through, in addition to his democratic leadership.

“We know the closeness he showed to our country, and his democratic leadership.” He said through his Twitter account.

President Guaidó sent his condolences and words of encouragement to the government, Mr. Powell’s family and the American people in the face of this painful loss.

Colin L. Powell, a four-star general, who was the first black secretary of state during the first term of President George W. Bush, died on Monday, October 18th from complications derived from covid-19, according to his family.

