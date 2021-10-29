The regime is dismantling state companies to sell them as scrap, denounced Deputy González

The Deputy of the National Assembly, Omar González, emphasized that the junk mafia, promoted by Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship, is dismantling what is left standing in Venezuela.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Oct 18, 2021

“As it has done it with the oil industry, they are scrapping it out through the port of Guanta, pipelines, oil pipelines, gas pipelines, almost new valves, they have dismantled drills, they have taken away pumps, PDVSA equipment throughout the country, but especially those that they were located in the Orinoco Oil Belt,” denounced the parliamentarian.

Likewise, he announced that they are dismembering facilities and equipment of the basic companies of Guayana such as Sidor, Ferrominera, Alcasa, Venalum and are even removing in parts the unfinished bridge at Caicara del Orinoco in Bolívar State that was going to communicate with Cabruta in Guárico State .

“The high-resistance slabs that were installed and other parts ready to install of what was to be the third bridge over the Orinoco, are being removed to be sold as scrap,” he said.

Finally, the parliamentarian stressed that the junk mafia is protected by Maduro’s regime and his military.

