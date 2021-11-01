“Being a political prisoner in Venezuela is a death sentence,” said Deputy Medina

The Deputy of the National Assembly, Sonia Medina, called for the release of all political prisoners in the country, because in the hands of the regime they are sentenced to death.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Oct 18, 2021

“The situation of prisoners of conscience in Venezuela is increasingly serious, both for those who are illegitimately deprived of their liberty and for their families,” said Ms. Medina, who explained that those detained by the regime are vulnerable to insecurity, injustices and Covid-19 that abounds in the dungeons of the dictatorship.

Faced with this reality, she affirmed that she will continue to insist on the need for freedom for all political prisoners and that all their human rights and the rights of their families be respected.

Likewise, she reiterated this warning regarding the serious danger faced by all those deprived of liberty in Venezuela due to the subhuman conditions in which they find themselves, in overcrowded cells, without any sanitary measures and without medical attention.

In particular, she called for the release of the ‘FundaREDES’ activists, illegally detained, who had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

…

…