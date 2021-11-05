Nicaraguan exiles urge election boycott as Ortega seeks fourth term

Groups representing Nicaraguans in exile on Thursday urged their compatriots to abstain from voting in Sunday’s elections to avoid legitimizing what they consider a ploy by President Daniel Ortega to remain in power.
By Reuters – Alvaro Murillo
Nov 4, 2021
Ortega is up for re-election on Nov. 7 for a fourth consecutive term with critics saying the former Marxist revolutionary has become the kind of authoritarian leader he once opposed with his suppression of dissent.
Dissident groups signed a joint declaration, which was announced in neighboring Costa Rica, home to the most Nicaraguans in exile, calling for a boycott of the election.
The statement was read out at a news conference in San Jose by Rommel Meléndez of the Association of Physicians in Exile.
More than 130,000 Nicaraguans have fled the country since, said Alexa Zamora, a member of Blue and White National Unity, a Nicaraguan opposition movement.
The increasingly authoritarian stance of Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla who helped topple the U.S.-backed Somoza dictatorship in 1979, has sparked an international backlash, including from Washington and its allies, which see him in the same camp as the leaders of Venezuela, Cuba and Russia.
The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden is preparing to ramp up sanctions to protest the one-sided vote.
…
…