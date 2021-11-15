México considers tightening entry requirements for Venezuelans at US request: report

México is considering tightening Venezuelan entry requirements at the request of the U.S., which has seen apprehensions of Venezuelans at its southern border go up significantly this year, multiple people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

By The Hill – Lexi Lonas

Nov 12, 2021

One Mexican official told the outlet that Venezuelans could possibly have to meet certain criteria to enter the country as current rules allow them to come to México without a visa as a tourist.

A source with the U.S. government said efforts to get México to impose criteria on Venezuela began over the summer as apprehensions at the México-U.S. border increased.

Authorities have caught 47,762 Venezuelans at the U.S. border this year through September, government data showed, according to Reuters.

In the previous 12 months, there were only 1,262 apprehensions of Venezuelans.

The request for tighter restrictions in México have been made by diplomats and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through informal channels with the U.S. are not pressing México much on the issue, the U.S. source told Reuters.

A third source said the U.S. is pushing for more visa requirements, while a fourth with the Mexican government said México and Venezuela are holding talks to find solutions besides visa requirements.

Millions of Venezuelans have fled the country due food shortages and hyperinflation under the administration of President Nicolás Maduro.

A human rights group said last month that Venezuelan migrants were having their human rights violated, suffering physical and verbal abuse.

At least 5.7 millions Venezuelans have fled their country, with 17,000 under irregular migratory status in Cuarcao, according to the group.

A spokesperson for the State Department did not comment specifically about the U.S. request to tighten Venezuelan entry requirements to Mexico, speaking more broadly about a “collaborative, regional approach” to irregular migration patterns.

“The United States maintains close coordination with our Mexican counterparts on shared migration priorities, including joint investments in regional development programs to address the root causes of irregular migration from northern Central América,” the spokesperson said. “The United States appreciates México’s efforts that contribute to safe, orderly, and humane processes for migrants at and within its borders.”

