President Guaidó ratified that he will not abandon Venezuelans in the fight and will continue until achieving free presidential elections

The President in Charge of the Republic of Venezuela and the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, reiterated that he will continue to fight until free, fair and transparent presidential and parliamentary elections are held that are aimed at recovering democracy in the country.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Nov 10, 2021

The President made the statement in response to the controversial statements made by some G4 leaders that suggest the cessation of his functions as the interim president. “My mandate is very clear, and I adhere to the Constitution, to the defense of what remains of Republican life in Venezuela today, which is the mandate of Article 233,” he said.

Interviewed this Wednesday by the political leader Andrés Velázquez, in his program ‘Contigo’ broadcast by the ‘Radio Caracas Radio’ station, Guaidó was emphatic in assuring that the Republic will not be handed over to the dictatorship and insisted that the central focus of the Interim Government and of the democratic unity is to defend the Constitution until free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections are held in Venezuela.

He added that “Article 233 of the Constitution has to do with the defense and resistance of democracy in Venezuela, not of Juan Guaidó. My aspiration is to see Venezuela free. Today I am the president recognized by 60 nations of the world. Anyone’s presidential aspirations will only be possible in democracy, it is not a time for partisan struggles, but for unity and reconstruction of the unity of Venezuela,” he stated.

President Guaidó trusts the unity of the democratic parties to confront the regime, defend Venezuelans and the Republic. Furthermore, he hopes that each political organization will establish its position on the continuity of the Interim Government.

Dialogue in México

The head of state affirmed that they are willing to resume the dialogue in Mexico with Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship and reiterated that the solution to the Venezuelan tragedy involves a free and fair presidential election.

“The call is to return to México, and our determination is to achieve a National Salvation Agreement. Our determination is to stop crimes against humanity, for there to be justice.”

Guaidó confessed that he has “cautious hope about this process in Mexico. Why? because we are facing a dictatorship,” he said.

Monomers

When asked about the situation of the company “Monómeros Colombo-Venezolanos S.A.’, President Guaidó reaffirmed that these assets belong to Venezuelans, for this reason, he indicated that it is essential: “Accountability, the establishment of responsibilities, an external audit, and reorganization or restructuring.” That is why he proposed a presidential decree on this particular case. However, for different reasons two parliamentary factions did not support it.

He recalled that this Tuesday he approved the designation of a Monitoring and Restructuring Commission of the ‘Monómeros’ company, “which must yield immediate results for the country on the case.”

“To speak of democracy is to speak of transparency, accountability, the balance of powers and checks and balances. This, essentially, must be our fight,” he stated.

CPI

President Guaidó pledged to provide help and support “to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the ongoing investigation against Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship. “Our main interest is that there be independent justice, and on our part all the necessary and possible collaboration to carry out the investigation.”

“The International Criminal Court has its procedures. Our job is to seek justice, independence of powers, facilitate the investigation, accompany the NGOs that are being persecuted at this time in Venezuela, accompany the victims and their families, and fight for democracy,” he pointed out.

He denounced that many Venezuelans have been victims of the indiscriminate action of the dictatorship, as a consequence, “those wounds left behind by the dictatorship must be helped to heal with justice; with reparations; guaranteeing the non repetition of these events; and of course, the possibility of a country with security.” President Guaidó exalted the resistance capacity of Venezuelan society “in search of justice, to repair the damages”, which in his opinion “marks a before and after not only for Venezuela but for America…” He added: “It marks a before and after in the search for justice for Venezuelans. These instances are reached when all justice has been internally and systematically denied.”

