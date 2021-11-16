“The constitution is clear in its mandate and we reaffirm our commitment to defend it,” said Deputy Lozano

The President of the Foreign Policy Commission of the Delegate Commission of the Legitimate National Assembly, Olivia Lozano, reaffirmed the commitment to defend the Constitution of Venezuela in the face of the serious crisis that the country is going through.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Nov 13, 2021

This Tuesday, the political parties Encuentro Ciudadano, Voluntad Popular, Proyecto Venezuela, La Causa R and Copei issued a statement assuring that the status of the caretaker government must be preserved until free and fair elections are called in the country.

Given this, Ms. Lozano said that the constitution is clear in its mandate and the commitment of the deputies of the legitimate National Assembly, and the Legitimate Government, is to defend it.

“We will continue in the fight led by President Juan Guaidó until we recover our democracy through free and fair elections,” she commented.

The Communiqué signed by the aforementioned political parties, that also belong to the Unitary Platform, affirmed that the National Assembly elected in 2015 has represented the only democratic space that looks after the interests of the Venezuelan people, at the same time that it is the only institution recognized by international organizations and more than 60 nations, which allows to protect the interests of Venezuelans in the world.

“To advance the Venezuelan transition, the status of interim President and the mandate of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly must be preserved until political negotiations pave the way to organize free and fair elections,” she declared.

