The First Lady highlighted the Legitimate AN’s commitment to achieve a political solution in Venezuela

“Venezuela has the National Assembly elected in 2015, as the only legitimate power recognized by the free world,” said the First Lady, Fabiana Rosales, who reiterated that the national parliament remains firm in the fight against the dictatorship.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Nov 11, 2021

Ms. Rosales de Guaidó assured that the country must have free, fair and verifiable elections as part of the political solution that allows alleviating the economic crisis and the complex humanitarian emergency suffered by Venezuelan families.

“The fight for the rescue of Venezuelans continues. It is urgent to attend to the healthcare system, the crisis of public services, and the access of millions of Venezuelans to food,” she said.

The First Lady reiterated that only a free and democratic country will guarantee quality of life and the rule of law. “Venezuelan families demand freedom and change,” she stated.

This Tuesday, the political parties Encuentro Ciudadano, Voluntad Popular, Proyecto Venezuela, La Causa R and Copei issued a statement assuring that the status of the caretaker government must be preserved until free and fair elections are called in the country.

The Communiqué signed by the aforementioned political parties, that also belong to the Unitary Platform, affirmed that the National Assembly elected in 2015 represented the only democratic space that looks after the interests of the Venezuelan people and also, that it is the only institution recognized by international organizations and more than 60 nations, which allows the protection of Venezuelans and Venezuelan interests in the world.

“To advance the Venezuelan transition, the status of interim president and the mandate of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly must be preserved until political negotiations pave the way to organize free and fair elections,” she declared.

