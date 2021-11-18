The United States ratified its recognition of Juan Guaidó as Interim President of Venezuela

This Tuesday afternoon, Joe Biden’s government ratified that the United States continues to recognize Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela and does not plan to change its position.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Nov 16, 2021

The Undersecretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Brian Nichols, ratified this message during an appearance before the Foreign Subcommittee of the House of Representatives where the priorities of the White House for Latin América and the Caribbean were addressed.

“We recognize the Interim President Juan Guaidó and his government. We continue to work closely with them, and I do not expect any change in that regard,” said Nichols to a question from Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar.

When asked if the administration does not plan to recognize Nicolás Maduro’s regime, the US official responded: “I don’t see any change in our position.”

