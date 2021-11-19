Venezuela opposition returns to the ballot with catchy jingles and cautious optimism

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Elections will take place on Sunday to decide over 3,000 local seats.

Nov 18, 2021

To the sound of samba drumming and catchy jingles, Venezuelan opposition candidate Mirlenys Palacios campaigned with dozens of supporters in the narrow streets of a hillside neighborhood of Caracas – something unthinkable in recent years.

Venezuela’s opposition has boycotted elections in the South American nation for the past four years, arguing that a fair vote was impossible due to vote rigging and intimidation by violent gangs loyal to leftist President Nicolás Maduro, known as colectivos.

But, frustrated by the failure of US sanctions to dislodge Mr Maduro, and emboldened by the presence of election observers from the European Union, the main opposition parties have decided to return to the ballot box.

Elections on Sunday will determine over 3,000 local seats – including 23 state governors, mayors, and municipal councils – with some 21 million Venezuelans eligible to vote.

Guarataro, a poor district in the west of the sprawling capital, has long been considered a stronghold of the ruling party. For years, Caracas’ hillside barrios were fiefdoms of former president Hugo Chávez and his hand-picked successor, Mr Maduro.

However, the popularity of ‘Chavismo’ has been eroded by hyperinflation, corruption, and economic collapse, worsened by the US sanctions.

Campaigning this week in Guarataro, Palacios, a 50-year-old activist running for a local councillor seat, and other opposition candidates met no resistance from Mr Maduro’s supporters.

“What did I tell you?” Palacios told reporters, shouting through her mask amid the din of campaign music. “This neighborhood does not belong to Chavismo.”