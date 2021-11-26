Deputy Cordero warned that food insecurity will aggravate the massive exodus of Venezuelans

The Deputy of the National Assembly for Anzoátegui, Héctor Cordero, highlighted the study of the Venezuelan Observatory of Food Security, which indicates that 63% of families survive by buying food on a daily basis.

By Centro de Comunicación Nacional

Nov 23, 2021

“The drama that the Venezuelan family is experiencing due to the food crisis generates anguish in fathers and mothers for not being able to bring the basics to the table to support their children,” said Mr. Cordero in statements to Radio AN.

Finally, Deputy Cordero pointed out that it is a drama, which is suffered in Anzoátegui and throughout Venezuela, which leads many to emigrate.

At present, Venezuela is immersed in a severe humanitarian crisis, which has caused the flight of more than 6 million people from the country, this makes the tragedy caused by Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship the second migratory crisis with the greatest impact in the world.

